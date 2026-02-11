One Piece Creator Teases How Netflix Live-Action Series Changed for Season 2

One Piece is getting ready to make its return with Season 2 of the live-action series in a little under a month, and the creator has shared their hype for it with fans with a special update. One Piece’s live-action series introduced fans to a new take on Eiichiro Oda’s long running manga franchise, and was immediately such a success that it was quickly confirmed to return for a second season with Netflix. As Luffy and the Straw Hats enter the Grand Line, fans are about to be introduced to a ton more new faces.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be making its premiere with Netflix on March 10th, and Eiichiro Oda shared a special statement with fans about what’s coming next, and the creator hyped fans about a much bigger season to come. Teasing new threats, “adorable creatures,” and more visual effects that should surprise fans, you can check out Eiichiro Oda’s special message to fans ahead of the Season 2 debut with Netflix.

One Piece Creator Hypes Live-Action Changes for Season 2

ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE

After teasing fans about the fact that the first season was able to prove that One Piece could indeed be adapted into live-action, Oda then further teases how the team behind it all was able to take it all even further with the second season, “Together with the stellar production team that delivered those brilliant results, we bring you Season 2, which will head into the Grand Line, the most formidable sea in the world.” Elaborating further, Oda then teased many of the new sights, characters, and more that fans will get to see in this upcoming season.

“In other words, all the conventions that were established in Season 1 will be shattered,” Oda teased. “A parade of Devil Fruit users, a race of giants never before seen, adorable creatures, hard hitting action, and stunning VFX – this season is packed with even more highlights!! Let yourself be drawn into an immersive experience that’s unique to live-action.” With so many questions still lingering overhead as to what fans can expect to see, the creator is further fanning those hype flames even more as we prepare for this massive return.

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

One Piece: Into the Grand Line, the official name the new season is going by, will be making its worldwide premiere with Netflix on March 10th. The new season will be running for eight episodes like the first season, and Oda previously confirmed that the live-action series will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island arcs from the original manga series with these new episodes. That explains all of the new faces seen already.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line adds a ton of new names to the cast such as the likes of Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, and many more. A third season is already in production with Netflix too, so it’s time for fans to enjoy the ride.

