Fullmetal Alchemist Creator’s Historical Series Gets Special Promo for the Final Arc

The Heroic Legend of Arslan is one of the most underrated historical manga illustrated by Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa. The manga is based on renowned author Yoshiki Tanaka’s light novel. Tanaka is best known for writing Legend of the Galactic Heroes and The Heroic Legend of Arslan remains one of his most underrated works. In 2015, two years after the manga debut, an anime adaptation was released but it never got a second season.

Meanwhile, the light novel was serialized from 1986 to 2017. As the manga is finally coming to an end after more than a decade since its debut, the final arc is getting a promotion on the cover of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine issue 4/2025, which will be released on March 7th, 2025. It’s a Japanese monthly manga magazine published by Kōdansha. The magazine is currently serializing popular series like Blue Lock and Wistoria: Wand and Sword. Furthermore, it’s also home to underrated mangas such as Flying Witch and The Heroic Legend of Arslan.

To promote its FINAL ARC "The Heroic Legend of Arslan" by "Full Metal Alchemist" creator Hiromu Arakawa & Yoshiki Tanaka (Legend of the Galactic Heroes) will be on the cover of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine issue 4/2025 out March 7. Lead Color Page too.



pic.twitter.com/8JAZsedr8e — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) February 6, 2025

What Is the Plot of The Heroic Legend of Arslan?

This historical series is inspired by Persian history and mythology, particularly the story of Arsames, an ancient Persian prince. Set in the Kingdom of Parsa, a powerful empire ruled by King Andragoras III, the story follows Prince Arslan, a young and kind-hearted prince. He dreams of proving himself as a worthy ruler and getting acknowledged by his father. At the age of 14, he joins his father in a war against Lusitania, a neighboring kingdom. However, King Andragoras III is deceived by the traitorous general Kharlan, resulting in an overwhelming defeat. The war should have been in Parsa’s favor but the army was massacred thanks to Kharlan’s strategy and deceit. The enemy, the religiously fanatical Lusitanian army, takes over the capital, Ecbatana, and captures the king.

The king is captured while Arslan barely escapes with the help of the loyal general Daryun. The two embark on a journey to reclaim the kingdom. Arslan seeks the guidance of the brilliant strategist Narsus, who joins them along with his witty servant Elam. During their travels, Arslan gains new allies, including the warrior priestess Farangis, the roguish musician Gieve, and the fiery bandit girl Alfreed. Along the way, he gains more experience as a capable leader and heir to the throne as the truth behind his lineage comes to light. Throughout his journey, Arslan not only fights to reclaim his homeland but also defends it from foreign invaders.

