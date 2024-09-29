Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 Announced

Wistoria: Wand and Sword might have brought its TV anime to an end, but it's continuing with a Season 2 in the future! Wistoria: Wand and Sword was one of the new TV anime adaptations that made its debut as part of the Summer 2024 anime season. The series stood out amongst the pack early on as the original light novels are written by the same writer behind the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? series, Fujino Omori, and was boosted by the promotional materials that hyped up some big action to come in the magic fueled, fantasy action series.

As the Summer 2024 anime season comes to an end with each respective series' final episodes, and the Fall 2024 anime season fast approaching later this week, Wistoria: Wand and Sword ended with its 12th episode that aired this weekend. But thankfully with the final episode of the season, it was quickly confirmed that the anime would be continuing with a Season 2 in the future. While there are very few details about what to expect from the now in the works second season of the anime, Wistoria: Wand and Sword has shared a special announcement teaser that you can check out below.

What Happens in Wistoria's Season One Finale?

This special teaser aired after the credits of Wistoria: Wand and Sword's season finale, and the special visual for the announcement not only teases some of the big threats only briefly seen in this first go around, but also teases more of a huge new addition, Finn. This new character appeared in the final episode of the season, and immediately took an interest in Will. Finn introduced himself to Will as only "Finn," but apparently he belongs to a race of explorers that help mages make their way through the deeper levels of the dungeon.

Making matters even more curious is the fact that Finn has taken an interest in Will's swordsmanship, and has some sort of authority over a warrior using a sword. It further ties into the divide that this magical world has between those who use magic and those who do not, and Will's role in it all is even more curious as he has the ability to absorb magic with a sword and use it to boost his own power. So it's likely Season 2 is going to take this to a whole new level.

What Is Wistoria: Wand and Sword?

Based on the original light novels by Fujino Omori and Toshi Aoi, and published by Kodansha, Wistoria: Wand and Sword is directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara for Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures. Sakaya Ono designed the characters, Raita Sunaga, Yoshirou Harada, and Ryou Akizuki designed the monsters, and Yuki Hayashi composed the music. The anime made its debut earlier this Summer, and now you can check out the entire first season run of the TV anime now exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll as we wait for the new episodes.

The series follows Will Serfort, a boy who can't use magic in a world where that matters the most. He's trying to rise up to the highest position in the mage world despite his non-ability in order to fulfill a promise he made to his genius level childhood friend who's already in a top position. The series then sees Will taking on all sorts of challenges from both monsters and other mages who think less of him, and now even more fans will be able to see why it's been such a hit as it readies a return for Season 2.