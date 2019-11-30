Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Teases Her Next Series

Hiromu Arakawa is a manga creator that may have put together a number of different stories during her time in the industry, but none come as close in popularity to her tale of the brothers Elric in the popular anime that is Fullmetal Alchemist! With Alphonse and Edward searching for a way to fix the tragic accident that took place when they attempted to use alchemy to bring their deceased mother back to life, the series ended many years ago but still has a popular fan base. Now, Arakawa is working on a brand new manga story that may possibly come close to reaching the heights of the Elrics.

Anime News Network shared the story that Hiromu would be creating an entirely new story, and while there are no details about the upcoming production, Arakawa’s talent with her creations surely will make this a series that will garner some serious attention from fans across the world!

Fullmetal Alchemist was a unique creation in that its anime wrapped up before the manga it was based on did. With this in mind, Studio Bones created a “sequel” series that followed in line with the events of the original manga.

Other series that Arakawa created that were outside the world of Fullmetal Alchemist include Stray Dog, Hero Tales, Noble Farmer, and Silver Spoon to name a few. While none of these have managed to hit the heights that were established by the Elrics, the upcoming series might manage to find the same levels of popularity.

What do you think of the announcement that Hiromu Arakawa will be creating a new series? What is your favorite series of hers that isn't Fullmetal Alchemist?

Fullmetal Alchemist was originally created by Hiromu Arakawa for Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in 2001. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.

Bones’ first attempt at adapting the series into an anime successfully ran for 51 episodes in 2003, but was marred by fans for its pacing issues and deviations from the original source. Bones later produced a more faithful adaptation in 2009 with Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and the series was much better received than its predecessor.

