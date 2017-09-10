‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Live-Action Movie Reveals New Theatrical Poster

The highly anticipated Fullmetal Alchemist live-action film is so close fans can almost taste it, with the official website of the film releasing another sneak peek. The live-action films official poster has finally been revealed, showcasing 13 of the movies main characters.

The live-action film is set to premiere on December 1st in Japan, with a plethora of well-known Japanese actors and actresses. The film stars Ryosuke Yamada as Edward Elric, Tsubasa Honda as Winry Rockbell and Dean Fujioka as Roy Mustang as some of the big names. In addition, some of the others are Fumiyo Kohinata as General Hakuro, Ryuta Sato as Maes Hughes, Misako Renbutsu as Riza Hawkeye, Natsuna as Maria Ross, Natsuki Harada as Gracia Hughes, Yo Oizumi as Shou Tucker, Jun Kunimura as Doctor Marco, Yasuko Matsuyuki as Envy, Shinji Uchiyama as Gluttony and Kenjiro Ishimaru as Father Cornello.

If you are unfamiliar with Fullmetal Alchemist, then you have plenty of time to catch up. The series follows two brothers in Edward and Alphonse, who tragically fail at resurrecting their late mother. Edward loses two limbs and Alphonse loses his entire body in the Alchemy experiment. Determined to get their bodies resorted, the two become State Alchemists so that they can find a powerful item named the Philosopher’s Stone.

Here the two fall into a corrupted world government and unveil a secret evil organization, which involves their father. This epic film based on the works of Hiromu Arakawa, is one of the most highly anticipated live-action adaptations currently in production.

You can read Viz Media’s synopsis for Fullmetal Alchemist below:

In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Equipped with mechanical “auto-mail” limbs, Edward becomes a state alchemist, seeking the one thing that can restore his and his brother’s bodies…the legendary Philosopher’s Stone.