Funimation's Top Titles Are On Sale for a Limited Time
In this time of quarantine, a lot of anime fans are finding themselves either revisiting old franchises or diving into entirely new ones to pass the time, and this Funimation sale that gives up to 60% off for some of their biggest titles for those who are looking for both old and new anime series to experience. Funimation is most known for bringing the Dragon Ball Z series back to North America, making a name for itself with the adventures of Goku and his fellow Z Fighters through blu-rays, Dvds, and other merchandise.
While the Dragon Ball franchise doesn't seem to be included in this sale, there are still some of the biggest heavy hitters in the world of anime that can be bought at some big savings! You can find the Funimation Sale by clicking this link and we'll give you a breakdown of some of the biggest anime that you can snatch up!
Outlaw Star
"Gene Starwind has always dreamed of piloting his own ship out into the vast sea of stars. Unfortunately, not all dreams come true, as he spends his days working odd jobs alongside his partner, James Hawking, on the small planet Sentinel III instead. However, this all takes a turn when the duo takes on a job from Rachel Sweet who, unbeknownst to them, is actually a treasure-hunting outlaw. Tasked with protecting a mysterious girl known as Melfina, the meeting irrevocably changes the pair's lives as they are sent out into the great unknown aboard the highly advanced ship, Outlaw Star."
Twin Star Exorcists
"Magano, a parallel realm filled with monsters known as "Kegare," is a place where exorcists deal with all impurities. Benio Adashino is a prodigy exorcist who is recognized for her strength and is summoned to Tokyo by the Exorcist Union. On her way, she plummets into the arms of Rokuro Enmadou, a young exorcist with a troubled past. But the impurities of Magano do not rest. When these two exorcists witness a couple of children stolen by a Kegare, Benio rushes to save them, dragging Rokuro along with her into Magano. Engaged in a fight she is on the verge of being defeated in, Benio is saved by Rokuro, revealing himself capable of being her rival in talent."
Free!
"Haruka Nanase has a love for water and a passion for swimming. In elementary school, he competed in and won a relay race with his three friends Rin Matsuoka, Nagisa Hazuki, and Makoto Tachibana. After claiming victory at the tournament, the four friends went their separate ways. Years later, they reunite as high school students; however, Rin couldn't care less about returning to the way things used to be. Not only does he attend a different school, but the sole thing important to him is proving that he is a better swimmer than Haruka."
Overlord
"The final hour of the popular virtual reality game Yggdrasil has come. However, Momonga, a powerful wizard and master of the dark guild Ainz Ooal Gown, decides to spend his last few moments in the game as the servers begin to shut down. To his surprise, despite the clock having struck midnight, Momonga is still fully conscious as his character and, moreover, the non-player characters appear to have developed personalities of their own!"
Kabaneri Of The Iron Fortress
"The world is in the midst of the industrial revolution when horrific creatures emerge from a mysterious virus, ripping through the flesh of humans to sate their never-ending appetite. The only way to kill these beings, known as "Kabane," is by destroying their steel-coated hearts. However, if bitten by one of these monsters, the victim is doomed to a fate worse than death, as the fallen rise once more to join the ranks of their fellow undead."
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.