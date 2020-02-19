Funimation Adding Classic Anime Like Utena, Astro Boy, and More

In a world of streaming services, several different companies are attempting to corner the market in the field of anime. With the likes of Crunchyroll expanding their library with every passing day, Funimation is looking to stay one step ahead of the competition by adding some classic anime to their roster in the form of Astro Boy, Revolutionary Girl Utena, Martian Successor Nadisco, and more! With new anime series being released with each new season, it’s a nice nod to what came before by Funimation adding some of these classics that acted as inspiration for some of the series that we know and love today!

Nozumi Entertainment is a studio for the company Right Stuf Inc., bringing back “collectors’ grade releases for fans of all ages”. With the likes of the classic anime of Astro Boy and the ground breaking series of Revolutionary Girl Utena, Funimation is showing their dedication to bringing anime from all across the spectrum to fans who are subscribing to their service regularly. Needless to say, these are some of the best classic anime ever released, so if you haven’t had the chance to check these out, now is the perfect time to do so!

Funimation revealed the debut of these classic anime on their streaming service via their Official Twitter Account, giving fans a number of classics to watch at their convenience that show the inspriration for the medium across a number of different avenues:

📣 Legendary anime coming your way! 📣 Revolutionary Girl Utena, Astro Boy and more Nozomi Entertainment classics are coming to Funimation Feb 18. Read: https://t.co/R92DsueQaT pic.twitter.com/UlTkdebpTP — Funimation (@FUNimation) February 17, 2020

Funimation had this to say about the additions to their streaming service:

“From the strong-willed Revolutionary Girl Utena to the timeless Astro Boy and the inspirational Kimba the White Lion, this batch of legendary anime series are must-sees for any fan of the medium! We can’t wait to hear which is your favorite. All of these titles will be available for streaming in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland!”

Which of these anime classics is your favorite? Which of these would you like to see be remade in the future?