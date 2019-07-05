Funimation to Release Special Akira Jacket Replica

With a live action adaptation finally making its way to the big screens, the legendary anime Akira is creating some merchandise to celebrate the occasion. Recently announced at Anime Expo 2019 from Funimation, the company is going to release a life like replica of the red, iconic jacket worn by Kaneda. The 30th anniversary of the movie is right around the corner and this jacket will let fans celebrate the anime’s birthday in style, with preorders beginning this month and the jackets themselves shipping out this fall.

Funimation’s official Twitter Account tweeted out the first pictures of the epic jacket, though it looks like we’ll have to wait until the pre-orders are official before seeing how much these jackets will set fans back:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In celebration of the Akira Movie’s 30th anniversary, we’re releasing an exclusive authentic leather replica of Kaneda’s jacket! Preorders will begin this month, with jackets shipping out this fall. pic.twitter.com/vy3Sf6UKHg — Funimation 🚒🔥 @ AX (@FUNimation) July 4, 2019

The jacket itself was worn by the movie’s protagonist, Kaneda, a rowdy teenager completely out of his element when he discovers that his best friend is unravelling due to the unlocking of his latent psychic abilities. Akira explored a number of different themes while also setting the scene for one of the most iconic cyberpunk future environments in any medium. Worn throughout most of the movie, the red leather jacket is completely unique and has a giant picture of a pill on the back.

Taika Waiti of What We Do In The Shadows and Thor Ragnarok fame will be directing the upcoming live adaptation of the anime movie, promising to have each of the main actors retain their ethnicities. Whether or not Taika will also include a direct translation of this jacket is yet to be seen, but considering how detail oriented the director is, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it featured in the 2021 film.

What do you think of this recreation of the legendary jacket from Akira? Will you be picking one of these jackets up when they drop this fall from Funimation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Originally created by Katsuhiro Otomo for Kodansha’s Young Magazine in 1982, Akira later inspired the equally as prolific 1988 animated film, which Otomo himself directed. The story is set in a dystopian world following the bleak close of World War III. A gang leader known as Kaneda finds himself embroiled in a massive government operation when his best friend begins exhibiting powerful telekinetic gifts. To save his friend, Kaneda must get to the bottom of Neo Tokyo’s espers, but the lead quickly learns he is way in over his head.