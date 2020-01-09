Funko’s Dragon Ball Super Fused Zamasu Pop Figure Arrives Tonight

Fused Zamasu debuted back in Dragon Ball Super as the major antagonist of the ‘Future Trunks’ arc – a crazy fusion between Goku Black and Future Zamasu. Funko‘s latest Zamasu Pop figure depicts this form at the point when it became unbalanced and mutated. First leaked back in December, the time to grab this Pop is at hand. If you want one for your collection, here’s what you need to know…

The Dragon Ball Super Fused Zamasu (Enlargement) Pop figure is a Hot Topic exclusive that will be available to order right here starting tonight January 9th, between 11:30pm – 12am ET (8:30pm – 9pm PT). Note that the Fused Zamasu Pop will be trickling out to Hot Topic brick-and-mortar stores starting today, but if you can’t get there or don’t want to risk missing it, hitting the link above at launch time is pretty much a guarantee that you’ll be able to get one. If they sell out, you can still order one here on eBay. You can take a closer look at the Pop figure in the tweet below:

Better look at the Hot Topic exclusive Fused Zamasu and Silver Age All Might and Pop Tee. Silver Age All Might releases in December. Possibly next week Fused Zamasu releasing in early January. pic.twitter.com/FjyVTk9dRS — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) December 5, 2019

Note that you can grab individual Pop figures of Zamasu here and Goku Black here.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.

