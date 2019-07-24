Funko’s Dragon Ball Z Failed Fusion Gotenks Pop 2-Pack Drops Tonight

Another big Dragon Ball Z exclusive Funko Pop figure is about to drop, and it’s a delightfully weird one. Yes, Funko actually made a Dragon Ball Z 2-Pack that illustrates what happened in the anime when Goten and Trunks’ Fusion Dance went wrong. Behold – Pop figures of Skinny and Fat Gotenks! We think it’s safe to say that every DBZ / Funko fan is going to want this – but you’re going to have the advantage of knowing exactly when and where it will happen. Here’s what you need to know…

The Dragon Ball Z Failed Fusion Gotenks 2-Pack will be available right here at BoxLunch starting at approximately 8:30pm PST (11:30pm EST) tonight, July 24th. Be there at launch time, because this set is going to be huge – even bigger than the wildly popular Funko Goten and Trunks Fusion Dance 2-Pack that BoxLunch released last year. Odds are it won’t survive the night.

While you wait, you might want to grab some of the 13 new My Hero Academia Pop figures that Funko unveiled yesterday. The standard lineup of new My Hero Academia Pop figures includes Deku with helmet, Kirishima, Yaoyorozu, Tokoyami, All for One, Teacher All Might, and Golden Age All Might. All of these figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for September. New Pop Keychains of Deku with Helmet and Sliver Age All Might are also available to order via that link.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for Mirio Togata at Chalice Collectibles, Himiko Toga at AAA Anime, an All for One variant at Big Apple Collectibles, Tomura Shigaraki at Galactic Toys, All Might (metallic) at Barnes & Noble, and All Might (chrome) at Funimation in the coming weeks. A Silver Age All Might Pop Keychain (glow-in-the-dark variant) is also slated for release at Hot Topic and Box Lunch.

