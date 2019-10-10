Funko’s One-Punch Man Saitama Tournament Pop Features a Removable Wig

Season 2 of One-Punch Man featured an arc in which Saitama entered a martial arts tournament dressed as Bang / Silver Fang’s pupil Charanko – complete with a hilariously absurd wig. Funko‘s latest Pop figure is based on One-Punch Man’s tournament look. As you will see below, the hair is actually removable!

First off, if you want to get your hands on the One-Punch Man Saitama at Martial Arts Tournament Pop figure, you’ll need to be ready to grab it right here at Hot Topic (exclusive) starting tonight, October 10th / 11th between 11:30pm – 12am ET (8:30pm – 9pm PT). If it sells out, you’ll be able to find it here on eBay. Note that an exclusive Beetlejuice with Dante’s Inferno Room Pop Town figure will also arrive at that time. Both figures are trickling out to Hot Topic brick-and-mortar stores starting today, but this is going to be the easiest way to get them. A picture of the removable hair action on the Saitama figure is available in the tweets below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Out of box look at Hot Topic Exclusive One Punch Man — Saitama at Martial Arts Tournament! Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/00Soy0G92a — Pop o’clock (@pop_o_cIock) October 1, 2019

The synopsis for One-Punch Man Season 2 reads: “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.