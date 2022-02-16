Futurama: Bender Actor John DiMaggio Updates on “Bendergate” Casting Controversy

Last week came the surprise news that another Futurama revival had been ordered by Hulu. The announcement came with the reveal that much of the original cast was set to return including Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman, but that star John DiMaggio, who voiced the robot Bender for over 120 episodes, was not currently attached. As time stretched on it seemed like negotiations had fallen through and DiMaggio wasn’t going to return, meaning the role would be recast and prompting a meltdown from fans. DiMaggio previously told the Futurama faithful he would keep them posted about updates but a new statement from the actor seems to be a nail in the coffin on the matter.

In a tweet DiMaggio posted the following message: “Hi, I’ve been thinking about everything that’s been going on these past months and just to be clear, | don’t think that only | deserve to be paid more. | think the entire cast does Negotiations are a natural part of working in show business. Everyone has a different strategy & different boundaries. Their ‘price.’ Some accept offers, some hold their ground. Bender is part of my soul & nothing about this is meant to be disrespectful to the fans or my Futurama family. It’s about self-respect. And honestly, being tired of an industry that’s become far too corporate and takes advantage of artist’s time & talent. Look, | wish | could give you every detail so you would understand, but it’s not my place. Thanks again for the love everyone. Still hoping for the best. In the meantime I’ll be in New Orleans shooting Interview With A Vampire for AMC – and very grateful to be! Thanks…”

While this doesn’t seem entirely like DiMaggio saying he’s not coming back, or that negotiations have broken down entirely, it paints a grim picture of the industry as a whole. A version of Futurama without DiMaggio as Bender is one that many fans have very vocally said they’re not interested in watching.

The announcement of the latest revival of Futurama is that it came wit ha 20-episode order from Disney-owned streaming service Hulu. Series creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen are back to spearhead the series with production starting this month.

“I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future… or really anything other than the present,” said David X. Cohen.

“It’s a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again,” added Matt Groening.

