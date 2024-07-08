Futurama Season 12 Trailer Released by Hulu

Hulu has released the trailer for Futurama‘s upcoming twelfth season. The series made its return — following its second cancellation — with its eleventh season in July of last year, and it reintroduced fans to the Planet Express crew ten years after its previous run came to an end. The series hails from the producers of The Simpsons and has been on TV longer than almost any other animated sitcom (although American Dad! and Family Guy have more seasons, since they haven’t been cancelled and revived as often as Futrama has). The good news (or rather, “Good news, everyone”)? Futurama has recently been confirmed to have many more seasons now in the works.

You can see the trailer below. It doesn’t give much of a concrete sense of what to expect this season, but it does have a rapid-fire montage of jokes featuring giant disco balls, the Harlem Globetrotters, a world of coffee brewed by rain, and some truly bizarre gunfights. And of course, there’s a tease for what’s up with Fry and Leela’s relationship status — a key element of last year’s emotional, fan-favorite season finale.

Featuring a returning staff and cast from the previous season with Billy West, John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman all attached. If you wanted to get back into the futuristic spirit, you can check out the first 11 seasons of the series streaming with Hulu as it’s the perfect time to get back up to speed.

Here’s the official synopsis for Futurama‘s latest reboot (although remember, this came out before season 11):

“After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

Futurama Season 12 will be launching with Hulu on July 29th.