G Gundam Celebrates Anniversary With Special Project Featuring Voice Actor’s Return

When it comes to the Gundam franchise, the mech series has plenty of stories to look forward to in the future. Despite the beloved anime treading new ground, it has never had a problem with returning to fan-favorite stories from Mobile Suit Gundam’s past. One of the biggest comebacks has been that of Mobile Fighter G Gundam, as the series has received a recent sequel series thanks to a series of novels. To help in celebrating this anime’s thirtieth anniversary, not only will the “voice drama” weave a new tale, but it is also planning to bring back one of the biggest voice actors of the anime to reprise their roles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who don’t know Master Asia, the prolific martial artist is the one who taught Domon Kasshu, G Gundam’s protagonist, everything he knows when it comes to Gundam fighting. In the recent sequel novel series, “The East is Burning Red: Legend of the Three Heroes – The Jewel of the East,” the protagonist is the offspring of Asia, aka Master Junior. Taking place after the events of the original G Gundam’s story, the series hasn’t confirmed that a new anime adaptation will be created for it but there certainly is plenty of story to adapt should one be created in the future.

G Gundam Creator Talks The Mech Franchise

Sunrise

Recently, we had the opportunity to chat with G Gundam’s director Goro Taniguchi about the beloved mech series. During our discussion, Taniguchi discussed a potential return to the anime series stating, “I’ve never thought about it. I believe my contributions to the Gundam franchise have already ended. If there’s any possibility, it would be with G Gundam. The series’ director, Yasuhiro Imagawa, is my mentor. If I were to be Domon, the main character of G Gundam, he would be the Master Asia character. That is our type of relationship. If he ever called on me, I would find it hard to refuse his offer.”

Taniguchi also went into detail regarding his thoughts on the current state of the Gundam franchise, not mincing words when it came to the challenges the mech series faces, “At this point, Gundam has become more of a business entity than just a creative work. The Gundam series has been developed in many forms, and I respect the efforts of the staff who are constantly searching for something different from the previous series, something that has not yet been done. However, there’s always the risk of catering solely to longtime fans, which could limit its appeal and I hope the franchise doesn’t take that path. I am saying this because I feel Gundam has significantly reduced the number of robot-themed anime in Japan. There’s been an increase in the number of Japanese viewers who say, ‘I will be able to enjoy this anime only because it is a Gundam.’ This could lead to the decline of the robot genre.”

Want to see if G Gundam will make an anime return? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Gundam franchise and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Oricon