G Gundam Comeback Will Give Anime Fans a Shocking Re-Release

G Gundam has been making quite a few headlines recently, as the story of Domon Kasshu has continued in some unexpected ways. While an anime sequel for the beloved 1994 anime adaptation has never been released, this didn’t stop the Gundam franchise from finding a new avenue to return to this universe. With the Gundam universe expanding in some unique ways to celebrate upcoming anniversaries for the franchise, the Bandai Namco series is finding new ways to bring back old favorites. G Gundam has announced that a major piece of merch is returning to the stands and fans of Domon might want to check this out.

If you want to check out G Gundam for yourself, the over-the-top mech series is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Made up of forty-nine episodes, traversing through Domon’s adventures will take some time for those looking into one of the most energetic Gundam stories. In this popular series, the world finds itself agreeing to a Gundam tournament that takes place every four years in lieu of nations going to war. Not only does this premise allow for the Gundam anime to highlight some of the biggest battles in the franchise’s history, but it also helped the storyline create some of the wildest looking mechs in any anime story.

G Gundam Returns

For the first time in five years, a unique Gundam figurine featuring Domon Kasshu outside of his Gundam will return to shelves. Priced at around $130 USD, the statue itself will arrive this June, though pre-orders are already open at Premium Bandai’s Website. You can check out more information at the official Gundam website by clicking here.

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes the upcoming statue that is roaring back to life, “To commemorate the 30th anniversary of “Mobile Fighter G Gundam“, the protagonist Domon Kasshu will be re-released for the first time in five years from the “Gundam Guys Generation (GGG)” series. He is depicted in a fearless pose with his cape and headband fluttering and his sword on his back. The Shuffle emblem “King of Hearts” is printed on the back of his right hand, and the sword he is holding is the “rusty sword” he inherited from Schwarz Bruder in the movie. This is a masterpiece that fully reproduces Domon’s charm, so be sure to check it out.”

G Gundam’s Sequel Series

While a G Gundam anime sequel hasn’t been confirmed, the story has continued in a unique way. A novel series dubbed “Mobile Fighter G Gundam Gaiden: The East Is Burning” takes place years after the original anime series’ events, deciding to not follow Domon but instead the son of Master Asia. This story follows the likes of Gundam Wing: Frozen Teardrop, continuing the original story via a novel series that may or may not be animated in the future.

Want to stay up to date on the resurgence of G Gundam? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Mobile Suit series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.