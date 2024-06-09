Dandadan Anime Announces U.S. World Premiere

Anime is gearing up for its summer season, and as the weeks go by, we are growing ever closer to one of the industry's next big hits. In October, Dandadan will make its grand debut on the small screen courtesy of Science Saru. But if you want to peep the hit series early, Dandadan will host an early world premiere in Los Angeles, California next month.

You want in? Well, you will need to get passes for Anime Expo. The annual event will go down at the start of July, and Dandadan will make its world premiere there on July 6.

"Do you believe in aliens? Ghosts? Love?! Get the first look at Dandadan featuring director Fuga Yamashiro, voice actors Shion Wakayama (Momo) and Natsuki Hanae (Okarun), Science Saru producer Kohei Sakita, and MBS producer Hiroshi Kamei," Anime Expo confirmed with its latest schedule update.

🎞️ World Premiere: Do you believe in aliens?👽 Ghosts?👻 Love?!❤️Get the first look at DAN DA DAN featuring director Fuga Yamashiro, voice actors Shion Wakayama (Momo) and Natsuki Hanae (Okarun), Science SARU producer Kohei Sakita, and MBS producer Hiroshi Kamei.🌟 #AX2024 pic.twitter.com/8q3ImeaeeU — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 6, 2024

It turns out Dandadan will host a world premiere on July 6 at 7:30 pm local time. Complete with the show's cast and director, the panel will give fans an early look at what Dandadan has in store. Given Science Saru's participation, the expectations for Dandadan are high as is. So of course, this world premiere will be a must-see event at Anime Expo this year.

If you are not familiar with Dandadan, the hit series go its start in April 2021, and it is one of Shonen Jump's top hits. You can find the ongoing manga on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the hit series, you can read the official synopsis of Dandadan below:

"Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love...and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"

