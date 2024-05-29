Gachiakuta Is Reportedly Getting an Anime

The anime world is one that is constantly expanding by adapting manga and light novels into television series, while sometimes creating entirely new original works as well. Thanks to the medium's continuing rise in popularity, there are plenty of series that are being greenlit to hit the small screen and it seems that a fan-favorite battle anime might be getting its chance to shine. Rumors are beginning to spread that Gachiakuta might have an anime adaptation in the works, which based on its manga, would be a feast for the eyes if done right.

If you've never heard of Gachiakuta and are wondering if you might want to check out its manga, the series first arrived in 2022 from mangaka Kei Urana. The series follows its young protagonist Rudo as he is framed for a crime he didn't commit and exiled from his home to a locale that is far less accommodating. Fighting against terrifying creatures, Rudo learns that he has the abilities of a "Giver" and is now forced to take up a new occupation as a "Cleaner" to make a living fighting otherworldly beasts.

(Photo: Kodansha)

Gachiakuta: The Next Big Anime Hit?

While nothing has been set in stone, a new website has been registered for Gachiakuta that has many believing that an anime adaptation is on the way. Since the manga currently has ten volumes under its belt and is continuing to release new chapters to this day, there is more than enough material for a first season. The potential anime might not have a studio attached, but there are more than a few production houses that would work quite well at adapting Rudo's story.

If you haven't heard of this dystopian battle series, here's how Kodansha describes the story of Gachiakuta, "In this highly-anticipated new action manga, a young boy is framed for murder and cast off the edge of a floating city into the abyss, where he grapples with the monsters that the elite high above would rather forget. The more the rich glitter, the higher the price paid by the poor... With a premise that recalls Battle Angel Alita and kinetic battles reminiscent of Attack on Titan, Gachiakuta is a must-read for fans of dark, dystopian fantasies like Deadman Wonderland!"

