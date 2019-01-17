‘gen:LOCK’ Releases Official Trailer

It looks like Rooster Teeth is about to expand its catalog with another anime-inspired series. In a matter of days, the company will roll out its newest series, and gen:LOCK is celebrating with a full trailer.

As you can see above, an official trailer for the animated title has gone live. The reel begins with a look at the series’ lead played by Michael B. Jordan, and audiences are given a brief look into the show’s animated from there.

As it turns out, the high-tech world finds itself at war when humans and machine come to a head. Jordan’s character is a member of an elite military operation tasked with ending the feud, and their plan for victory involves unlocking human genetics in order to combine them with mecha goodness.

“What is gen:LOCK, if not the next step in humanity’s evolution,” the group’s head scientist, played by David Tennant, asks his team. And, as the soldiers soon discover, the task of becoming one with a mecha suit is way harder than they likely expected.

As for the rest of the gen:LOCK’s cast, Maisie Williams will be part of the new recruits joining up with Jordan’s team. Dakota Fanning is part of the cast as well, so fans can look forward to the star-studded animated series when it debuts later this month.

Rooster Teeth will exclusively premiere gen:LOCK starting on January 26. You can check out the synopsis for the show below:

“In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.”

