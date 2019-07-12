gen:LOCK Season One Now On Sale Digitally

If you’re looking for a series that crosses Pacific Rim and Zone of the Enders with a dash of Mobile Suit Gundam, gen:Lock may be the thing for you. Created by the popular website/content provider of Rooster Teeth, the computer generated animated series is chock full of action, adventure, and celebrities with a veritable who’s who of stars providing some of the voices here. From Maisie Williams to Michael B. Jordan to David Tennant, the cast of young characters attempting to pilot giant mech suits to save their society is now on sale digitally through Amazon, before it drops on Cartoon Network’s Toonami!

The Official Twitter Account for gen:Lock dropped the news that the series would now be able to be purchased digitally, following its original airing of the first eight episodes on Rooster Teeth’s official platform and Crunchyroll:

The Complete First Season of gen:LOCK is now available to own digitally! Get it on iTunes: https://t.co/khCBfzwEUA pic.twitter.com/aZGivedOff — gen:LOCK (@OfficialgenLOCK) July 9, 2019

Rooster Teeth was originally created in 2003 and has exponentially grown since its inception, with the creators stating the the business plan for the company was always “to create content that they wanted to see”. Currently, Rooster Teeth has been announced as part of the HBO MAX streaming service that will be rolling out next year that may just include gen:Lock as well as other RT content on its platform.

gen:Lock isn’t the only animated series that Rooster Teeth created with one of their most popular being RWBY, which has banked a number of seasons to its name. We’ll be interested to see how the company moves forward under the new HBO Max streaming service but we’re sure they’ll continue providing quality content moving forward.

What did you think of the animated series gen:Lock from Rooster Teeth? Would you like to see the series return in some shape or form?

gen:Lock can be bought on Apple iTunes, though may eventually be appearing on HBO MAX. The series stars Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, David Tennant, Koichi Yamadera, Monica Rial, Asia Kate Dillon, and Golshifteh Farahani among many others.

Rooster Teeth’s gen:LOCK is officially described as such, “In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.”