Ghost In The Shell Director Reveals His True Feelings on Netflix and Streaming Services

Ghost in the Shell is one of the most prolific anime of our time, effectively selling the medium to the west with its stylized animation. As the series is set to return next year on Netflix, the director of the original film has given his thoughts about the various streaming services and how their inclusion into the world of anime is similar to some projects that have been released in years past. Mamuro Oshii has become a legend in the medium of anime and his opinion about the ever changing world of anime is certainly worth hearing!

Twitter User OtakuCalendarJP shared the many thoughts of Oshii, discussing how people had talked with him about streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, and others, with the famous director mentioning his past experiences with the channels as well as how these endeavors remind him of the OVAs of yesteryear:

It’s similar to the OVA (original video anime) boom in the 80’s and 90’s in Japan. They let me make an original story at first, but soon after, I was only able to get a plan of a reliable project such as a spin-off of a popular series. — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) December 6, 2019

The upcoming anime series for Netflix titled “Ghost In The Shell SAC_2045“ will debut next year, 2020, with the official description reading as such:

“In the year 2045, after global capitalism has defaulted, Japan’s elite Section 9 begins conducting covert cyber operations.”

The new series will be directed by Shinji Aramaki who had previously assisted in putting together the series Appleseed. While a specific release date has not been revealed, it’s clear that this brand new adventure will once again bring us into a world that merges technology and crime in a way that we’ve never seen before.

For those unfamiliar with Ghost in the Shell, the series was created by Masamune Shirow (as Mobile Armored Riot Police in Japan) in 1989. Collected into three volumes by Kodansha, the series has spawned an entire media juggernaut with anime, OVAs, videogames, and even a Hollywood live-action film adaptation in 2017.

Set in 2029 Japan, the series follows the Public Security Section 9, a counter-cyberterror organization led by Major Motoko Kusanagi (a woman forced to live with a cybernetic body due to an accident when she was young) as they investigate the crimes committed between machines and humans. The series first made its major break in 1995 with a film, and then another anime series in Stand Alone Complex that told an alternate story from the film.