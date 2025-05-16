Ghost in the Shell Director & Final Fantasy Artist Are Reviving a Classic for the Cannes Film Festival

Before directing Ghost in the Shell, one of the most influential anime movies ever, Mamoru Oshii collaborated with artist Yoshitaka Amano to deliver Angel’s Egg. The iconic anime film has become a cult classic over the years, with GKIDS releasing a new 4K remaster for North American theaters. Oshii is overseeing the remaster personally, and the new 4K rendition of Angel’s Egg will also premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. Angel’s Egg will be part of Cannes’ Classic category, a classification used to designate older films that are shown at the festival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Cannes Film Festival 78th will begin on May 13th in France. The festival rewards a motion picture with the Palme d’Or, one of the highest honors any film can be gifted, surpassing even an Academy Award. The Grand Prix is the second most prestigious award at the Cannes Film Festival. Angel’s Egg was considered a financial disappointment when it initially opened in Japanese cinemas in 1985. Its cult status gave the film a new appreciation, leading it to be part of one of the most respected film festivals in the world. There is no theatrical release date for the 4K remaster, other than that it is supposed to come out this year.

Studio Deen/Yoshitaka Amano

Who Are the Creators of Angel’s Egg?

Angel’s Egg was one of the earliest films by Mamoru Oshii, a Japanese filmmaker who previously worked on Urusei Yatsura 2: Beautiful Dreamer. Angel’s Egg was one of Oshii’s first original works, created in collaboration with Amano for Studio Deen, the same animation studio behind the original Fate/Stay Night anime series from 2006. Yoshitaka Amano is a Japanese painter best known for his work on the Final Fantasy franchise. Not only did he do the character and monster designs for the early titles, but Amano has also painted every mainline Final Fantasy logo. Besides video games, Amano has been involved with animated projects like Vampire Hunter D. His art style is incredibly recognizable, with his clearly painted brushstrokes being a hallmark of his technique.

Angel’s Egg is a surreal animated film about the adventures of a young man, known only as Boy, and a mysterious girl. The two characters scavenge around an enigmatic area with a mechanical sun. The girl is protecting a large egg for mysterious purposes. The movie is mostly silent, with the characters’ motives mostly displayed through actions and environment. The film also doesn’t reveal much to audiences, leaving it up to the viewer’s interpretation of what any of it means.

Oshii will follow Angel’s Egg with Patlabor The Movie in 1989, and then Patlabor 2 in 1993. He would direct Ghost in the Shell, his most famous work, in 1995, transforming him into one of the most respected anime directors in the business. His films are known for their surreal atmospheres, focusing on existential themes about humanity and technology. Ghost in the Shell continues to be one of the most popular anime franchises, with a new anime by the same studio behind Dandadan announced.

H/T: The Cannes Film Festival website