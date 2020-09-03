Ghost in the Shell Hypes 4K Ultra HD Set by Honoring Its Impact on Mainstream Culture

✖

Ghost in the Shell is one of entertainment's most pivotal films, and it is about to get an anticipated rerelease from Lionsgate. September 8 marks the release of the anime's 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, and ComicBook.com is here to give fans a peek at the bundle. The gorgeous Blu-ray set is loaded with special features, and our exclusive clip from the bonuses explains how Ghost in the Shell has influenced pop culture for decades now.

You can check out the clip above if you want to be schooled on Ghost in the Shell's importance. The movie helped influence not only anime's prevalence in the Western world but trends in sci-fi. Creator Masamune Shirow helped influence film titans like The Matrix and Kill Bill with their work.

"The Matrix is like a big tribute to Ghost in the Shell," one of the clip's interviewees explains.

(Photo: Production I.G. )

"The Matrix, in my opinion, is what the live-action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell could have and should have been. Of course, the story of The Matrix is not the same but the inspiration and the chemistry and charisma are," another adds before a third expert nods to an even more recent homage.

"If you look at the opening of Westworld, it is right out of Ghost in the Shell."

Clearly, Ghost in the Shell has helped influence modern film masters through its storytelling, tropes, and visuals. Now, fans will be able to revisit Ghost in the Shell once more in 4K Ultra HD for the first time. The bundle will hit shelves on September 8, so you can make plans to rewatch the film ASAP.

If you want to know more about the film, you can read up on Lionsgate's Ghost in the Shell synopsis below:

"2029: A female cybernetic government agent, Major Motoko Kusanagi, and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of “The Puppet Master,” a mysterious and threatening computer virus capable of inﬁltrating human hosts. Together with her fellow agents from Section 9, Kusanagi embarks on a high-tech race against time to capture the omnipresent entity. Director Mamoru Oshii’s award-winning cyber-tech thriller, based on the comic book by Shirow Masamune, is lauded as one of the leading Japanese animation ﬁlms of all time."

What do you make of Ghost in the Shell's legacy? Do you see its influence in current sci-fi projects? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

