Gintama's Web Anime Will Tie into its Final Movie

✖

Gintama will be getting ready for the release of its final movie with a special web anime tying into the events of the film! When Hideaki Sorachi's manga came to an end, it was announced that the anime adaptation would be returning for one final project. This project turned out to be Gintama: The Final, which is currently being promoted as the final anime for the franchise overall. Further confirming this were details confirming that the movie would be adapting the final moments of the manga overall with some new additions exclusive to the movie.

But with such a dramatic jump from where the anime came to an end to Gintama: The Final, there needs to be some sort of lead-in to get fans up to speed. Thankfully this has been confirmed with the upcoming web anime special, Gintama: The Semi-Final, which will lead directly into the events of the final movie.

Airing on the dTV streaming service in Japan on January 15th, Gintama: The Semi-Final will feature two new web episodes that have been confirmed to act as a prequel to Gintama: The Final, which is hitting theaters in Japan on January 8th. With the trailers for the final film teasing pretty much every character in the franchise getting involved in some capacity, the film is going to need this prequel to truly hit with fans hoping for more of the anime in general.

It's looking like this film will truly be the end of the Gintama franchise overall, and while the series trolled fans with its manga ending it's likely that it's not going to be the same case here given how much of the canonical ending the film is inspired by. But what do you think? Would you hope to see more of the Gintama anime following this movie? What are you hoping to see in the anime's last hurrah? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!