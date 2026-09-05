Gintama Creator Addresses Shonen Jump’s Demanding Schedule With Heartbreaking Future Tease

Gintama‘s creator has opened up about the demands of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and unfortunately has revealed that his newest series might be the last time that he’ll be able to keep up with such a demanding, weekly release schedule. It’s been no surprise that Shonen Jump has found itself in a period of transition for the last few years. After losing some of the longest and hardest hitting franchises, Shueisha has been making a lot of attempts at trying to find their next potential franchise hit going forward.

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Shonen Jump has both been introducing new titles from brand new creators, but it’s also introduced a ton of new series from experienced creators the magazine has featured in the past. One of the most surprising was a brand new series from Gintama creator Hideaki Sorachi seven years after that series came to an end, and the creator has opened up about how much the demanding schedule for the magazine has taken a toll on him physically (as noted by @WSJ_manga on X). So Class 2-B Hero Destroyerz might ultimately be his final series.

Gintama Creator Breaks Silence on Struggles With New Shonen Jump Series

Courtesy of Shueisha

The first volume of Class 2-B Hero Destroyerz is making its way to shelves across Japan, and the series has been steadily releasing new weekly chapters with Shonen Jump since it made its debut earlier this Spring. But it turns out that the weekly demand for the chapters has been taking a physical toll on the creator and that physically speaking, Class 2-B Hero Destroyerz will “probably” be the last time that he “runs wild” in the magazine. It’s not clear exactly what he means by this, however, as Sorachi often jokes openly about the process.

But it’s likely this is much more on the serious side of things as Sorachi’s statement with the first volume of Class 2-B Hero Destroyerz revealed that he actually hasn’t got his “weekly rhythm” back and is even “blowing straight through deadlines.” It also turns out that the creator originally had suggested to Shueisha that he should release the new manga with Shonen Jump+ instead to have a more flexible schedule, but joked that he was “conned” to return to the official magazine.

Is This Going to Be Gintama Creator’s Final Series

Courtesy of Shueisha

Class 2-B Hero Destroyerz has unfortunately not done very well in the months since it made its original Shonen Jump debut, but it likely had a much longer leash than some of the other sudden cancellations that we’ve gotten to see in the past year. Some of the non-performing titles are cancelled less than six months into their run, and unfortunately Sorachi’s newest title is fast approaching that mark quickly. We’ll just have to see whether or not it keeps getting a chance to find success.

It’s a shame that it’s struggling so much considering how big of a franchise Gintama continues to be with new anime releases even hitting theaters across Japan earlier this year (and now streaming with Netflix). And it’s even more of a shame considering that this struggling Shonen Jump schedule continues to lead to another notable creator suffering physical issues as a result. It’s been a troubling trend since the magazine begun, and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

HT – @WSJ_manga on X