Gintama Goes Full Demon Slayer With New Netflix Movie Release – Watch

Gintama has returned to Netflix with a new feature film release you can stream now, and it’s going full Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba thanks to the popularity of the Infinity Castle trilogy. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been one of the biggest anime films to hit theaters in recent memory, and did so well in Japan that it actually screened over there for nine long months. It’s not the only anime film to release in the past year, however, and Gintama hilariously had to call attention to it.

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Gintama made its own return to theaters in the past year with a new feature film release remaking one of the standout arcs from the TV anime series, and it kicked things off in a hilarious way that only creator Hideaki Sorachi can. Opening with a scene that sees the main trio hoping to “trick” fans into thinking it’s actually the latest Demon Slayer movie, there are quite a few fun shout outs to the other franchise that gets you right in the mood for it all.

What to Know for Gintama’s New Movie on Netflix

Not even a minute in the movie yet, and Gintama is already talking about how pretending this is a Demon Slayer movie will be profitable. Yorozuya never change 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1oRIgQLRMm — Ri (@ri22rk) August 27, 2026

Gintama the Movie 2026: Yoshiwara in Flames first hit theaters across Japan earlier this February, but now it’s available for streaming with Netflix with both Japanese and English language audio versions available. This shout out to Demon Slayer goes even further than expected as much of the cast from the Japanese language release actually make an appearance in both franchises too. The biggest of which is Gintoki voice actor Tomokazu Sugita, who also voices the Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima. It’s why Gintoki puts on his full outfit for the occasion.

Though this movie isn’t a Demon Slayer film, it’s got plenty for Gintama fans to enjoy. Gintama the Movie 2026: Yoshiwara in Flames is a remake of the TV anime arc of the same name, which took place between Episodes 139 through 146 of the series. Naoya Ando directed the new film for BN Pictures with Taku Kishimoto providing the script, and Shinji Takeuchi serving as chief animation director and providing character designs. There are even new scenes and enhanced sequences to make it a more complete experience for fans who had previously seen the TV series too.

What’s Next for Demon Slayer?

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All this talk about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle does make a lot of sense, however, as there are still lots of questions about what fans can hope to see from the next major film in the trilogy and where they can hope to see it. The second film has yet to confirm a release date or window as of the time of this writing, nor has it revealed any potential imagery for what’s to come. The first film had done so well in theaters across Japan that there was no real reason to rush ahead with the second.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 will be picking up right from where the first film left off as Tanjiro Kamado and the others are in their final slate of fights against Muzan’s demonic forces. There have been some big deaths already through the first few fights, but there are even more losses on the way before it’s all over. Make sure to catch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s TV anime releases now streaming with Netflix, but the first Infinity Castle film is only on Crunchyroll at the moment.