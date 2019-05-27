Gintama Promo Doubles Down on Series’ Finale

Gintama fans have been in a pretty weird state of limbo lately as Hideaki Sorachi’s manga was supposedly coming to an end sometime last year, but it became clear all too soon after that this was actually not the case and the series would be continuing on a dedicated digital app for the manga in Japan. After essentially “trolling” fans in a way only this series could get away with, news of its soon upcoming finale still has fans scratching their heads.

The latest promo for the series doubles down on the series officially ending, and has even set a date for the final chapter of the series. You can check out the newest promo for the series below!

“The second chapter of the real, real, real, real serialization toward the finale is going up today!” What will be the conclusion of the long fight against Utsuro? And then The final chapter will be uploaded on Monday June 10th! Courtesy of @YourAnimeGuy pic.twitter.com/YSHTO1MDrZ — Sakaki @ SeKiiro: Jokes die twice. (@kiirobon) May 24, 2019

As spotted by @YourAnimeGuy and @kiirobon on Twitter, the newest promo updates fans with the newest chapter of the series releasing on the specialty Gintama digital app in Japan. Not only does it tease the conclusion of the “long fight against Utsuro” and the return of Takasugi, but its words has fans scratching their heads over whether or not this is actually the end.

Knowing how even its promotions have been literred with jokes, Gintama fans don’t how to feel about the promo stating that this is the latest entry in the “real, real, real, real serialization toward the finale.” A tweet from the official Shonen Jump account once tweeted that the series was “[moving] toward its true and true final chapter…!” as well. But fans will probably still be afraid to confirm that this is the finale until Hideaki Sorachi actually stops producing the series.

Though at least fans will know for sure either way as the final chapter of Gintama is currently scheduled for a release on June 10th in Japan. Gintama was originally created by Hideaki Sorachi for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003. The series is set in an Edo period Japan that’s been invaded by aliens known as Amanto. After the shogun surrenders, humans then are forced to live alongside these invaders. The series follows a samurai Gintoki Sakata, who picks up odd jobs with his friends Shinpachi and Kagura to pay the rent for their Yorozuya home base. After ending its run in Weekly Shonen Jump (and had fans thinking the series would end forever), the series will be continuing in Jump GIGA magazine.