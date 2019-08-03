Gintama Creator Thanks Fans Following Final Volume’s Release

After teasing fans about the series’ finale, and even delaying the final chapter’s release, the final volume of Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama has now released in Japan. It’s a bittersweet ending for many fans as they have enjoyed seeing how the series wrapped everything up, but that also means that the manga is finally, and truly, ended. But its creator has helped ease that pain just a bit with more of his trademark wacky humor.

In the final volume of the series, Sorachi shared a message of thanks for fans and it includes some hilarious detours that dedicated fans are sure to pick up on. It’s a fitting final comment for the creator.

Sorachi’s last comment from volume 77 (Thank you @dexterlife1985 for providing this.) To think I’d finally be able to read the Gorilla’s handwriting at the last hour….I am the friends we made on the way. It truly is the Gintama way to Gintama. https://t.co/cYESz7Svkw pic.twitter.com/ftG2hHG07v — Sakaki @ Seeking new employment. (@kiirobon) August 1, 2019

Thanks to translations from @kiirobon on Twitter, Sorachi had the following message of thanks for fans, “Welp, with this final volume Gintama has come to an end. Well, I can’t say as a work it’s completely over, but as far as the manga is concerned, I’ve jam packed it with everything I wanted, and leave the rest to the Yorozuya. As a final word to the people who have supported Gintama through fifteen years, I have these words jam-packed with love, gratitude, and repentance. THANK YOU POOOOOP!! Let’s meet again somewhere.”

The “as far as the manga is concerned” line certainly gets attention, and that’s because the Gintama franchise will soon be returning for a new anime film some time in the future. There are currently no concrete details as to what this new film will entail, but it will certainly be welcome now that the original series is over.

Gintama was originally created by Hideaki Sorachi for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003. The series is set in an Edo period Japan that’s been invaded by aliens known as Amanto. After the shogun surrenders, humans then are forced to live alongside these invaders. The series follows a samurai Gintoki Sakata, who picks up odd jobs with his friends Shinpachi and Kagura to pay the rent for their Yorozuya home base. After ending its run in Weekly Shonen Jump (and had fans thinking the series would end forever), the series continued for a few chapters in Jump GIGA magazine to wrap things up properly. But with the series now over, fans of the franchise have been flooding creator Sorachi with support for what he’s produced over the years.