‘Gintama’ Will Reportedly Continue in New Magazine

If you thought Gintama was really about it end its run, then it looks like you are in for a surprise. A new report says the manga will continue, but there is a catch.

So, technically, Gintama is ending its run with Weekly Shonen Jump. Now, it’s set to move to Jump Giga.

Recently, anime fans were let in on the report when images of Shonen Jump’s next issue hit social media. The cover page was circulated online, and it was there fans learned about the Jump Giga turnover.

Additional chapters of the Gintama manga will be published in Shonen Jump GIGA after Weekly Jump #42 pic.twitter.com/7ScoIaWef1 — SPY – سباي (@Spy_0taku) September 12, 2018

According to the reports, Gintama will be published in Jump Giga once Shonen Jump published issue 42 on Monday. There is no word on what the title’s publication schedule will look like under Jump Giga, but one thing would be for sure: Gintama isn’t over just yet.

For fans unaware of Jump Giga, the magazine is lesser-known than its weekly peer. The publication is released on a more irregular schedule, and it is known for hosting small serials. In the past, Jump Giga has focused on top series originated by Shonen Jump, so Gintama definitely fits the magazine’s mold. These days, Jump Giga is only published in short runs, so Gintama will be slowing down once it moves over. In fact, the shift may have been done to give Gintama room to do straight-up gag serials, and fans would be happy to read up on those funny asides.

Hideaki’s Gintama is one of the most popular manga series in Japan with 50 million copies printed since it began in 2004. It has gained fame among fans online with its balance of humor, drama, and action while still jokingly referencing other popular Shonen Jump series like Dragon Ball. Its largely episodic nature has been a hit with fans, especially when it dives into longer story arcs like the final “Silver Soul” arc.

Gintama follows a young samurai named Gintoki Sakata during Japan’s Edo period. However, the historical period is not the one we are familiar with; The story’s world has been overrun by aliens called Amanto, and they are not too friendly to Earth’s natives. The series follows Gintoki and his friends Shinpachi Shimura and Tae as they do odd jobs to survive. The series is primarily episodic by nature though it has a few well-received story arcs which see Gintoki take on his country’s ruling class.