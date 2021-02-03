Given Takes Over Social Media Following Crunchyroll Debut

If you have been on Twitter today, you might have noticed some anime tweets talking about a film called Given. In fact, you might have seen a lot of them. The much-awaited movie made its debut on Crunchyroll last night after a long wait. And as you can see below, netizens are geeking out about the romantic drama in a big way.

The slides below tell a harrowing tale of love and miscommunication, so you should beware of spoilers! Given is the kind of film that makes fans chatty, and social media turned into an oasis of spoilers upon its debut. Crunchyroll was bombarded by fans who were eager to check out the film, and it seems Given lived up to their expectations.

If you want to check out the movie for yourself, it is streaming over on Crunchyroll. The film, which originally debuted in August 2020, adapts the manga originally penned y Natsuki Kizu. You can read up on Given's official synopsis below:

"Somehow, the guitar that he used to love to play and the basketball games that he found so fun just lost their appeal... That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started losing his passion for music in his everyday life, but then he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with his heart and the distance between them starts to change."

What did you think of this new Crunchyroll license? Have you checked out Given yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.