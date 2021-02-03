Given Takes Over Social Media Following Crunchyroll Debut
If you have been on Twitter today, you might have noticed some anime tweets talking about a film called Given. In fact, you might have seen a lot of them. The much-awaited movie made its debut on Crunchyroll last night after a long wait. And as you can see below, netizens are geeking out about the romantic drama in a big way.
The slides below tell a harrowing tale of love and miscommunication, so you should beware of spoilers! Given is the kind of film that makes fans chatty, and social media turned into an oasis of spoilers upon its debut. Crunchyroll was bombarded by fans who were eager to check out the film, and it seems Given lived up to their expectations.
If you want to check out the movie for yourself, it is streaming over on Crunchyroll. The film, which originally debuted in August 2020, adapts the manga originally penned y Natsuki Kizu. You can read up on Given's official synopsis below:
"Somehow, the guitar that he used to love to play and the basketball games that he found so fun just lost their appeal... That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started losing his passion for music in his everyday life, but then he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with his heart and the distance between them starts to change."
What did you think of this new Crunchyroll license? Have you checked out Given yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Ouch Ouch Ouch Ouch
This scene really broke my heart. You can see that Ugetsu really wanted to stop Akihiko from leaving but decided that ending their relationship would be the best for the both of them #GivenMovie pic.twitter.com/FIqsMXRNLg— Minnie🍀 (@smileytooru) February 3, 2021
Give a Thanks
A reminder that the studio worked on the movie when the Covid was extremely vivid,they were frustrated they had to shorten and delayed it,they could have CANCELLED it,but despite the hard condition they did their best and gave us a Masterpiece,so thank you to them!#given #ギヴン pic.twitter.com/cvShhyRvcb— TataMana (@TatasenkoMana) February 3, 2021
We Love It
Favourite scenes 🥺 it's so soft. #GivenMovie pic.twitter.com/wxFVjp9x1F— Psy | GIVEN SPOILER (@animehoepsy) February 3, 2021
Tears Everywhere
everyone's mood #GivenMovie pic.twitter.com/HECSW8oD3n— 𝗸𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗶 ! ★ ⁾⁾ given spoilers (@GETOSIMP) February 3, 2021
Cannot Stop Crying
current mood #givenmovie pic.twitter.com/5WfiXtkPRv— wend!e (@gnarlywendy) February 3, 2021
Too Good, Too Pure
WHEN AKIHIKO SAID HE WANTS TO BE BETTER MAN TO HARUKI MY HEART IS HAPPY. I COULD NOT HANDLE IT. GOD THIS MOVIE IS SO GOOD. #GivenMovie pic.twitter.com/WEIJgTDf8H— ᵏˡᶜ jen • bokutoissababie || ia (@kuroohemnnychan) February 3, 2021
We Feel That
this was literally me 90% of the movie #GivenMovie pic.twitter.com/DUbXrOV01R— ᴮᴱ 민스트라다무스 ⁷ 🕊 BTS GRAMMY NOMINATION (@hxbismoon) February 3, 2021
Sign Us Up
Me logging into zoom in the morning after crying all night #Givenmovie pic.twitter.com/9xC4V3mtlZ— HxH Stan Kay Ψ (@Daisuke_Supreme) February 3, 2021