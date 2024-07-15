Given: To The Sea Releases First Trailer, Poster

It looks like the time has come for Given to reach its end. Back in January, the fandom was treated to a new movie as Given: Hiiragi Mix went live in Japan. Now, the final Given movie is on the horizon, and we’ve been given a first look at the release thanks to its trailer.

As you can see below, the trailer for Given: To The Sea is nothing short of intense. The clip brings all our favorite musicians to life as Mafuyu comes to terms with his past. With his boyfriend Ritsuka at his side, the pair – along with their bandmates – will be challenged like never before when this film drops. But of course, the band Given is never one to back down from a fight.

https://twitter.com/given_anime/status/1812683756853252110?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Currently, Given: To The Sea is slated to release in Japan on September 20. Studio Lerche is tackling the project, and this film promises to adapt the rest of Netsuki Kiss’s BL manga. After all, the series closed in March 2023 with a delicious time skip, so fans of the series are ready to see that jump come to life.

If you are not familiar with Given, the BL drama is incredibly popular. The series got its start in April 2013 under Shinshokan, and its musicality endeared fans quickly. By 2016, an audio drama for Given surfaced to great success, and then its anime followed in 2019 with season one. From live-action dramas to feature films, Given has done it all. So if you want to know more about Given, you can read up on its official synopsis below before checking out the anime over on Crunchyroll:

“Ritsuka Uenoyama’s passion for music was starting to dwindle until he met fellow student Mafuyu Sato. After hearing Mafuyu sing for the first time, Ritsuka realizes that the song resonates with his heart – and begins to close the distance between them.”

What do you make of this latest peek at Given?