Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Gears Up for Season 2 Climax With New Look

One of 2024’s biggest anime, Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, has unveiled a new key visual as it enters the end game of its second season, and while the visual looks great, fans are very disheartened by the fact that it is marketed as the climax. The anime has had somewhat of a good reception thus far, but the next couple of episodes will be very important in deciding how sucessful of an adaptation it will be.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account and official website of Sentai Daishikaku – Go! Go! Loser Ranger! has revealed a new poster for the climax of the season, depicting Fighter D, Red Keeper, and the representative director of the Monster Protection Association, Usukubo Yakushi. The season has only five more episodes left, with the season ending on June 29th, 2025. The season was scheduled for 12 episodes, and with the halfway point already reached and the current arc in full steam ahead, these next episodes will be crucial in ascertaining the trajectory of the series and whether it will return for future installments.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger!’s Pacing Is Way Too Fast

For thirteen years, the Nefarious Monster Army has emerged from their floating fortress every Sunday, pretending to invade Earth. The Dragon Keepers, hailed as heroes, stage battles against them, even though the real war ended long ago. These confrontations are now performances: the Keepers gain glory, while the weaker monsters, known as Dusters, are allowed to survive. Fighter D, a Duster weary of this shameful cycle, escapes in search of change. With the help of the enigmatic Yumeko Suzukiri, he discovers that defeating the Keepers requires destroying their Divine Artifacts. Together, they devise a plan to infiltrate the base of Red Keeper Sousei Akabane to change the fate of monsterkind.

The anime, at least for the first season, did a decent job at adapting the manga, even though there was a lot of content, dialogue, and moments that characterized the supporting cast that were skipped. The anime enjoyed great popularity, leading to a second season being promptly announced after the first. However, this season has had a more noticeable amount of content cut, and the pace at which it is going is very fast and rushed, with important plot points and moments either not getting the time they deserve or straight up not being included. Fans’ dissatisfaction with the direction and pacing has been much louder, and this key visual is the breaking point.

The anime is currently in the Three-Way Battle arc, and it is one of the most beloved arcs in the story. However, the rushed adaptation is leaving a bad taste in the fans’ mouths. Furthermore, the animation isn’t particularly amazing either, and these two facts make the season very underwhelming. These next episodes are key; if they decide to pack too much bulk in the form of condensed manga arc adaptations, fans will immediately notice and already are remarking on it. Fortunately, the manga is excellent and has great art, so fans should check out the original for the best experience possible.