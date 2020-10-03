Goblin Slayer Confirms Goblin's Crown Dub Release Date

Goblin Slayer is a brutal anime that follows the titular character attempting to kill as many of the little green devils that are plaguing his world, set up as something of a medieval fantasy/role playing game environment, and it seems that the first feature length film of the series will be getting an English Dub later this month! Though a second season has yet to be confirmed as of yet for this bloody franchise, this self contained tale will definitely give fans what they're looking for when it comes to this unique anime.

Goblin Slayer starts out traditionally enough, following a group of adventurers attempting to perform the "easy task" of cleaning out a cave full of goblins. Unfortunately, thanks in part to their inexperience and hubris, they are massacred terribly by the goblins that were lying in wait, to say nothing of the terrible things that took place before the axe fell. The titular Goblin Slayer is able to save a young priestess who joins him on his quest to simply eradicate the green monsters in a world that is fit to bursting with every other monster under the sun. Needless to say, it's a strange concept but has still managed to find a fan base that will be interested in checking out the upcoming English Dub of the series.

Funimation shared via their Official Twitter Account that Goblin Slayer's Goblin's Crown English Dub will be arriving later this month on October 30th, continuing the story of the RPG like warriors as they journey following the conclusion of the first season:

He's back! 🗡 The Engish dub of GOBLIN SLAYER -GOBLIN'S CROWN- will stream on Funimation starting October 30! Read on: https://t.co/9dEbn9owMQ pic.twitter.com/F43oJxNi1J — Funimation (@FUNimation) October 3, 2020

The official description for Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown reads as such:

"Goblin Slayer and his party head up to the snowy mountains in the north after receiving that request from the Sword Maiden. A small village gets attacked, they encounter a mysterious chapel, and something about how these goblins are acting bothers the Goblin slayer. "I’m going to take back everything that I’ve lost!" In order to save the captured Noble Fencer, the Goblin Slayer and his party head to an ancient fortress covered in snow to face off with a powerful foe and a horde of goblins!"

What do you think of Goblin Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of goblins!