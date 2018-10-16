‘Goblin Slayer’ Gets Content Warning From Crunchyroll

The fall anime season is a couple weeks in, and it has a stacked roster. Everything from Sword Art Online to A Certain Magical Index is back, but no show has prompted as much talk as Goblin Slayer. So, fans will be happy to hear Crunchyroll is listening to the chatter.

After all, the popular website did announce it will be adding a warning to Goblin Slayer. after its graphic premiere became a hot topic on social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, Crunchyroll confirmed it will add a warning to the first episode of Goblin Slayer. at the very least as new rating practices begin taking shape behind the scenes.

“Many of you have reached out to us about the graphic nature of Goblin Slayer. Thank you. We’ve added a warning to the episode and are building better practices in providing information you need to make decisions about what to watch,” the site said in a short statement.

“We would like to apologize to anyone who encountered the episode and was disturbed. Thank you for sharing your concerns with us.”

For fans, the warning is a welcome one that follows in the footsteps of other infamously graphic series. Crunchyroll has curated certain episodes of Berserk and Attack on Titan with content warnings in the past. Now, Goblin Slayer has joined the list, but the notice does come too later for some.

After all, the premiere of Goblin Slayer went live a week ago, and it took plenty by surprise. The show began like any other adventure-fantasy title as Goblin Slayer followed a 15-year-old girl on her first guild mission. The rookie group decided to undertake a mission to rescue girls kidnapped by goblins, but the bright series took a stomach-churning turn. After the group entered a cave infested by goblins, fans were treated to a hellish sequence of graphic violence, murder, rape, and infanticide. So, as this season moves forward, fans will hopefully take any warning for Goblin Slayer seriously.

Have any other anime shocked you as much as this one? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice.

Produced by WHITE FOX, the anime is directed by Takaharu Ozaki (Girls’ Last Tour). Hideyuki Kurata (Made in Abyss, Read or Die) will handle the series composition and is writing the scripts with Yousuke Koroda (My Hero Academia). Takashi Nagayoshi (Girls’ Last Tour) is designing the series’ characters, and Mili is composing the opening theme.