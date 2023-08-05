Goblin Slayer Season 2 Confirms Fall Release Window

Goblin Slayer Season 2 has been readying for its big return to screens later this year, and now Goblin Slayer Season 2 has finally confirmed a proper release window ahead of the anime's new episodes! Goblin Slayer had one of the most controversial anime debuts of the last few years as the first season adapting Kumo Kagyu and Noboru Kannatsuki's original Goblin Slayer light novels kicked off with one of the most infamous first episodes. But at the end of the first season, it was quickly announced that the anime would be continuing further with both an OVA and later the confirmed Season 2.

Previously announcing a 2023 release window for the new season, Goblin Slayer has released a new trailer for Season 2 that confirms that the new episodes will be premiering this October. Along with confirming the new opening theme titled "Entertainment" as performed by Mili, and a new ending theme titled "Kasumi no Muko e" as performed by Yuki Nakashima, you can check out the first full look at the next season of Goblin Slayer in the trailer below:

Where to Watch Goblin Slayer Season 2

Goblin Slayer Season 2 will be releasing some time this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, but has not yet revealed a concrete release date as of this writing. New episodes will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when it finally premieres, so fans will be able to check it out as soon as it releases. Featuring a returning cast and staff from the first season of the anime, Goblin Slayer Season 2 will be directed by Misato Takada at Liden Films (Goblin Slayer Season 1 was developed at White Fox instead) while previous director from the first season, Takaharu Ozaki, will be serving as chief director. Hideyuki Kurata returns to handle series composition, Hiromi Kato returns to design the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro returns to compose the music.

If you wanted to catch up with the Goblin Slayer anime before Season 2 hits, you can now find the anime's debut season now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Goblin Slayer as such, "'I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins.' Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer."

