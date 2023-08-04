Goblin Slayer Season 2 Releases Brutal New Trailer

Goblin Slayer is an anime that houses a unique premise whose opening episode is so brutal and unexpected, it's almost difficult to comprehend. Following a world wherein a lone warrior has decided to only focus on eradicating goblins, despite numerous evil creatures populating the land, the anime adaptation is looking to return this October with its second season. To get fans hyped for the slayer of Goblin's big comeback, a new brutal trailer has arrived online, proving that the Goblin Slayer still has a serious beef with the little green creatures.

Goblin Slayer first hit the scene as a light novel series in 2016, with the first anime season arriving in 2018. The titular character has such a strong hatred for the supernatural beings that he has shown time and time again that even goblin children weren't safe from his wrath. While he started his adventures alone, he has since been joined by some other adventurers who are attempting to learn more about the character while fighting against evil, goblin or otherwise. Goblin Slayer has a number of traits that are common in Isekai series, but the main character hasn't been taken from a mundane world into this fantasy landscape and his hatred of goblins is unlike anything seen in many other franchise.

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Slaying Some Goblins on The Reg

Goblin Slayer's first season, and first film of the franchise, was created by the studio known as White Fox, but this upcoming season will be handled by Liden Films. You might recognize the studio for its work on the likes of Tokyo Revengers and Cells At Work: Code Black, with the production house most recently remaking Rurouni Kenshin with the recent reboot.

If you want to catch up with Goblin Slayer before Season 2 hits, you can now find the anime's debut season now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Goblin Slayer as such, "I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins.' Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer."