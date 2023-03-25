Goblin Slayer Season 2 Shares New Poster

Goblin Slayer Season 2 is gearing up for its launch with new episodes some time later this year, and the Goblin Slayer anime is celebrating with a new poster! Kumo Kagyu and Noboru Kannatsuki's Goblin Slayer light novel franchise first made its anime debut back in 2018 with one of the most controversial first episodes in recent memory. But the Goblin Slayer anime went on to continue with a relatively successful first season. It was announced in the years after its end that a Season 2 of the Goblin Slayer anime is now in the works, and it's one step closer to its premiere.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 is currently slated for a premiere in 2023, and while there is no release window for the new episodes just yet, Goblin Slayer still had something to share during the recent AnimeJapan 2023 convention. With the anime inching closer to Season 2's new episodes, Goblin Slayer has dropped a new poster showing off a considerably less intense look at the anime than fans ever got to see in the first season. Check out the new Goblin Slayer Season 2 poster below:

Goblin Slayer Season 2: What to Know

Goblin Slayer Season 2 is scheduled for a release later this year, and will feature a returning cast and staff from the first season. There have been a few changes in the Goblin Slayer anime staff, however, as Misato Takada will be taking over as director at new production studio Liden Films (Goblin Slayer Season 1 was developed at White Fox) while previous director Takaharu Ozaki will be serving as chief director. Hideyuki Kurata returns to handle series composition, Hiromi Kato returns to design the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro returns to compose the music.

If you wanted to catch up with Goblin Slayer before Season 2 hits, you can now find the anime's debut season now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Goblin Slayer as such, "'I'm not saving the world. I just kill goblins.' Rumor has it that, in a certain guild in the middle of nowhere, there is an extraordinary man who has climbed all the way to the Silver rank just by killing goblins. At the same guild, a priestess who's just become a new adventurer has formed her first party... and the man who ends up rescuing that party when they get into trouble is none other than the Goblin Slayer."

What do you think of this new look at Goblin Slayer Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!