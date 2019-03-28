New ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ TV Spot Teases Ghidorah’s Reign

A new TV spot for Godzilla: King of the Monsters is now online, and it is packed with new footage of the iconic Toho Kaiju monsters who will be appearing in the sequel! That’s more Rodan, more Mothra, more Godzilla, and even a few more teases of other Kaiju (or “Titans”) that we haven’t seen yet!

However, it goes without saying that the true “king” of this latest trailer is none other than Ghidorah, who is (figuratively) shown to be bringing holy hell to this new world disorder. Watch that above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The look and impact of the “Titans” monsters is the biggest point of sale for Godzilla 2. The creature design, human vs. creature and creature vs. creature battles all look thrilling, with this latest footage teasing everything from Monarch and its military “G-Team” engaging in furious land/sea/air battles, to both Rodan and Mothra seemingly getting their butts blasted by what looks like Ghidorah’s crackling yellow energy. In short: it’s everything fans have wanted from Warner Bros.’ “Monsterverse” franchise since its Godzilla (2014) beginning.

Comicbook.com had a chance to visit the Godzilla: King of the Monsters set during production, where we spoke to director Mike Dougherty about how this film will both honor the legacy of Toho’s classic Kaiju, while also giving audiences something new:

“Similar to the sounds of the creatures, to me it’s really important that the silhouettes of the creatures honor the originals. Like, that’s always the basis for any good silhouette of a creature, that’s always the basis for any good creature design is the silhouette. In the same way that you need to be able to listen to creature noises and identify it without seeing it, you need to be able to look at the silhouette of your monster, whether it’s the Alien, or Godzilla, or Rodan, or whatever, and you need to identify it. So we started with a semblance, just to make sure we get that. I mean, they’re very distinct shapes…

I don’t know if you guys are fans of ancient aliens, but I love it, and there’s a certain approach there. Primitive man saw these creatures, you want to give them a presence that would make them drop to their knees and bow to this god. Same thing with Rodan, they can’t just look like gigantic dinosaurs, Jurassic Park has that covered, these have to be distinct, they have to be their own thing, they’re Titans.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31, 2019.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!