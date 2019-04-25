Godzilla Battles Ghidorah in Epic New King of the Monsters Posters

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is almost upon us, bringing a pivotal chapter of Warner Bros. “Monsterverse” franchise along with it. King of the Monsters will re-introduce fans to a world where Godzilla is just one of many Kaiju threats earth is facing – terrible giant monsters now referred to as “Titans.” Over the course of the film we’ll meet several iconic beasts from Godzilla lore – but none are more eagerly-anticipated by fans than the three-headed dragon known as Ghidorah!

“King” Ghidorah will be the main event of Godzilla: King of the Monsters‘ Titan vs. Titan battles, and to highlight that fight, Warner Bros. has released new Godzilla 2 international posters that showcase the epic battle to come!

This Russian poster provides a great look a Ghidorah’s new design. During our visit to the Godzilla: King of the Monsters set, director Mike Dougherty showed us the various pieces of concept art the design team went through, in order to create a version of Ghidorah that is both new; honors the legacy of the original Godzilla films; and incorporated mythology of Chinese Dragons into its DNA. Seeing the results in the final Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailers, it seems Dougherty and his team succeeded on all fronts.

While this Russian poster shows Godzilla in a state of peril while ensnared in Ghidorah’s coils, the Japanese poster for the film is much clearer in its leanings: this will truly be a battle to determine the “King” of the Monster world.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many others. The synopsis for the film reads as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31st.

