‘Godzilla: Aftershock’ To Introduce New Canon Creature To MonsterVerse

Godzilla may be the king, but every royal finds themselves challenged at some point. Soon, the creature will finally step out in a new movie, but a side story will step to the kaiju first with a never-before-seen creature.

In honor of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Legendary Comics will release a graphic novel setting up the sequel’s story. The title will be called Godzilla: Aftershock, and the publisher has confirmed the comic will feature a brand-new canon creature.

“Godzilla: Aftershock is yet another exhilarating entry into the canon of the MonsterVerse, and it is especially exciting to introduce fans to a brand new original monster unique to the comic, but true to the legacy of Godzilla,” Robert Napton, Senior Vice President of Legendary Comics, said in a newly released statement.

At this point, there is no word on what the monster will be or look like, but fans are surely going to find out soon. The graphic novel is currently slated to go live in Spring 2019 before the sequel drops in May.

According to public details, Godzilla: Aftershock will star several main characters seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The graphic novel plans to “delve further into the activities” of Monarch, the secretive agency tracking the world’s kaijus, and that is just the beginning.

“The brilliant and driven Monarch operative Dr. Emma Russell races to stop the threat as clues emerge to reveal a terrible secret—a tragedy, of apocalyptic proportions from the distant past that changed the course of human history, is returning to threaten it once more,” the novel’s synopsis reads.

“A shadowy figure stalks Emma’s every move as she travels the globe to uncover secrets, while Godzilla clashes in an ancient rivalry as old as the earth itself. The fate of the world lies in the balance in an epic confrontation that no Godzilla fan will want to miss.”

This brand-new monster will be an intriguing one for Godzilla fans to meet, and it will be one of several the King meets next year. After all, Godzilla: King of the Monster is slated to feature a bevy of favorite monsters. Rodan and Mothra will make their big debut in the sequel, and the duo will join Godzilla when King Ghidorah awakens from its long rest with a vengeance.

If you can’t wait for this graphic novel to go live, then Los Angeles Comic Convention will make it easier soon enough. Legendary Comics will provide a sneak-peek at the title on October 27, and the first 500 attendees will receive an exclusive Godzilla poster distributed exclusively at the panel.

So, what do you think this monster should be? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you need a full breakdown Godzilla’s next film, you can check out the newly released synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters here: “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of Monsters will be in theaters on May 31, 2019 while Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on May 20, 2020.