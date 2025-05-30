New Godzilla Burger is as Terrifying as The King of The Monsters

Godzilla has a full plate of projects at the moment worldwide. With Godzilla Minus One confirmed to have a sequel by Toho, Legendary’s MonsterVerse is planning for the lizard king to return on multiple fronts. Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, Monarch: Legacy of The Monsters season two, and an unknown Apple TV+ spin-off are all on the horizon. To capitalize on the ever-growing popularity of the popular kaiju, a Japanese establishment has created a “Godzilla burger” that we promise you are not prepared to either witness or consume. While the King of The Monsters has had collabs with restaurants in the past, we’ve never witnessed an edible quite like this one.

If you’re either located in Japan or willing to make the trip, The Sun & The Moon cafe has a new Godzilla burger on their menu that uses a combination of ingredients to make an almost lizard-like sandwich. The cafe took to social media to highlight the burger, sharing the following statement, “Dish name: Rubble and Roar (GODZILLA BURGER) The hamburger buns represent Godzilla’s rugged body and the way he destroys skyscrapers. Now on sale at “THE SUN & THE MOON (Cafe)” on the 52nd floor of Roppongi Hills Mori Tower! Please try it!” You can see the monstrous burger below.

Not The First Godzilla Burger

While The Sun & The Moon Cafe might win the prize for the burger that looks the most like Godzilla, the establishment is far from the first eatery to team up with the King of the Monsters. In the past, McDonald’s in Japan had a relationship with Toho to create a campaign known as “McDonald’s Vs. Godzilla,” creating several items to pay homage to the lizard king. Recently, Toho revealed that they plan on spending some serious cash in pushing Godzilla worldwide, noting that the company is looking to invest over one billion dollars to the kaiju cause. This means that we might be seeing far more Godzilla burgers introduced in the coming years.

Godzilla’s Burger-Less Future

Godzilla Minus One is arguably the best entry for the King of the Monsters across the board, with even the Academy Awards recognizing the franchise for the first time with “Best Visual Effects” in 2024. Luckily, Toho has confirmed that writer/director Takashi Yamazaki will be returning to this universe to create a sequel to the critically acclaimed film. As of the writing of this article, a release date and/or story details remain a mystery though that isn’t stopping the hype train for the kaiju’s comeback. In the past, Yamazaki has hinted that he would love to introduce a new kaiju to the universe and with plenty of monsters to choose from, guessing which beast will be introduced might be tricky.

Specifically, Yamazaki stated in an interview last year, “If I were to direct the next Godzilla movie, I would like to do a sequel to this one. There have been two standalone Godzilla films in a row now, so perhaps the next one will need to feature a villain monster.”

