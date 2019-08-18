Viral Photo Sees Young Godzilla Go on a Neighborhood Stroll

The Godzilla franchise has been a part of the pop culture lexicon for quite a long time, and the famous Kaiju is one of the most prominent monster designs in the entire world. The franchise has been bigger than even that in the last five years as Legendary has kicked off its major MonsterVerse revitalizing the famous monster in the domestic market. Films like Godzilla: King of the Monsters have been received so well, fans have been popping up in the most surprising of places.

One Godzilla spotting in particular has gone viral as @GummyFredo has shared a photo of their son to Twitter taking a casual stroll through their neighborhood in his adorable little Godzilla costume.

It’s August and my son is going for a casual stroll as Godzilla pic.twitter.com/SZuS9GRifJ — GummyFredo™ (@GummyFredo) August 12, 2019

Not only has this photo been a big hit with fans because the sight of this pocket Godzilla wreaking havoc on a neighborhood is adorable enough on its own, this just goes to show that Godzilla still has a huge impact on fans of all ages. Toho’s initial deal with Legendary was to help the franchise have a bigger impact outside of Japan, and it’s clear with viral photos like this that the plan was indeed a success.

With three films in the MonsterVerse already making their way through theaters to critical and commercial success, the fourth film is currently slated to release next year. There were some initial reports that perhaps Godzilla vs. Kong would be delayed from its Spring 2020 release, but things seem to be on track according to Legendary’s executives. If the new film is any close to as successful as the other three, fans can expect to see many more of these pocket Kaiju running around adorably.

Fans can also see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD. Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 27th, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review here.