This Incredible Godzilla Cosplay Brings the Famous Kaiju into the Real World

Godzilla is one of the most iconic monsters in all film, and one of the many reasons the franchise has been such a huge hit with fans is due to the nature of the Tokusatsu genre, which combines practical effects and stunt actors in rubber-ish suits with cool camera techniques to make each subject larger than life. But while Godzilla already has practical suits for their official productions, some fans have taken it upon themselves to produce their own, impressively high quality suits.

Cosplay Artist @kaijukrys (who you can find on Instagram here) shared their impressively crafted “Fusion Godzilla” to Instagram, and it’s been a huge hit with fans so far. It’s so well made, it could even be mistaken for an official part of the film franchise. At the very least, it wouldn’t be out of place in a future film release. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kaijukrys (@kaijukrys) on Aug 5, 2019 at 8:46am PDT

Not only does this Fusion Godzilla suit look awesome standing still, seeing it in motion takes it up an entire level further. It’s not hard to imagine seeing this Godzilla stomping its way through a model city before battling another massive Kaiju.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kaijukrys (@kaijukrys) on Aug 6, 2019 at 12:28pm PDT

Cosplay Artists often put a ton of work into bringing their favorite characters to life, but this is certainly operating a much higher level than usual. One can imagine just how long it took to put this suit all together, and the results are certainly fitting of all of that time put in.

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD. Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 27th, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review here.