Godzilla Takes on Evangelion in Epic Crossover Trailer

This wouldn't be the first time that the king of the monsters fought against NERV's greatest weapons, though this new trailer for the conflict between Godzilla and Neon Genesis Evangelion adds some wild new elements into the major crossover. The new trailer comes prior to the release of a new pachinko machine, spinning out of the original crossover that developed from Universal Studios Japan that saw Shinji and his friends taking on Shin Godzilla, along with a new take on King Ghidorah, imagining the three-headed dragon with a Shin makeover.

As mentioned earlier, Godzilla and the Eva Units went to war in the 4-D attraction that was housed at Universal Studios Japan, allowing park-goers to experience the titanic battle that has yet to make its way to either the anime and/or live-action world. Inside the Shin Universe, the creator of both Evangelion and Shin Godzilla, Hideaki Anno, recently expanded the world by introducing Shin Ultraman as a new film, while also working on Shin Kamen Rider for a future release. With all these Shin characters appearing on a poster that imagined them side-by-side, fans have been wondering if Anno is building to a titanic crossover that would see these new takes on Evangelion, Godzilla, Ultraman, and Kamen Rider butting heads.

Twitter Outlet Kaiju News Outlet shared the new trailer for the Evangelion/Godzilla crossover, which not only sees the lizard king and Eva Unit 01 staring down King Ghidorah but sees a wild fusion take place as the king of the monsters merges with the popular mech that sprang from the mind of creator Hideaki Anno:

New official promo for the Godzilla vs. Evangelion – G Cells Awakening PV1 pachinko machine in Japan. pic.twitter.com/wY8T0NC9Ce — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) October 17, 2022

The futures of both Neon Genesis Evangelion and Shin Godzilla are anyone's guess at this point, with the final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion bringing the new story following NERV to a close and the lizard king's Shin take not announcing any plans to return following its initial film. The western's version of the king of the monsters however is set to make a comeback thanks to the upcoming Godzilla Vs. Kong sequel that is currently in production from Legendary Pictures, along with Apple's upcoming live-action series.

Do you think we'll see a live-action film pitting the lizard king against NERV?