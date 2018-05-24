Godzilla Gets A ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Makeover

Over on the Dragon Ball Subreddit, user Larry Quach has shared his Akira Toriyama-inspired take on classic Japanese movie monster Godzilla…

…and we’ve got to admit it’s pretty perfect.

You can check the image (which also features a tiny Goku preparing for battle) below.

There has hardly ever been a better time to be a fan of Godzilla; the King of Monsters is currently preparing to appear in another major feature film — this time battling King Kong again — at the same time there have been a number of animated offerings on Netflix.

The Dragon Ball franchise is obviously in pretty good shape, too, with Dragon Ball Super keeping the fire hot.

Godzilla: The City Mechanized for Final Battle will debut in Japan on May 18 in theaters. After a limited run, Polygon Pictures will team up with Netflix to release the feature worldwide.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The film brings a new spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is captivating. The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

Toho and Netflix‘s animated Godzilla film trilogy will definitely be a project standing out among the rest of the storied franchise. For those waiting on more Godzilla, the Western version of Godzilla will be soon be premiering its sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters in March 2019, and Toho’s own Shin Godzilla is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD courtesy of Funimation.