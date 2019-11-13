Celebrate the Holidays with These Godzilla Gifts

With this year marking the release of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the latest western blockbuster from Legendary Pictures, there’s no better time to be a fan of battling kaiju. With numerous new pieces of merchandise paying homage to the lizard king, one outlet has decided to put together a worthwhile list of items that will help to placate the holiday wishes of any big Godzilla fan. With dozens of options to choose from, this holiday season can be celebrated in the biggest of ways with the Toho Studios and Legendary Pictures star!

SYFY Wire shared this helpful Godzilla holiday gift guide via their Official Twitter Account, listing various merchandise featuring the numerous kaiju such as blu-rays, clothing, magazines, posters, toys, chibi replicas, and in its most hilarious entry, a NSFW piece of attire that features Godzilla’s sparring partner for next year, Kong:

Finding a Kaiju-sized Christmas tree to store all this loot under is another issue.https://t.co/2kNAKjnwdR — SYFY WIRE (@SYFYWIRE) November 7, 2019

One of the biggest items listed in this handy guide is the Godzilla Showa Era Criterion Blu-Ray Collection, which assembles a worthwhile collection of Godzilla movies created by Toho Studios. With fifteen films featuring the lizard king, over the decades from the 1950s to the 1970s, this is definitely a worthy addition to any kaiju fan’s collection.

This year saw Godzilla fighting off some of his most classic foes in a brand new Hollywood produced feature length film, Godzilla: King of the Monsters. With old antagonists such as King Ghidorah and Rodan making their western debuts, along with Godzilla’s tried and true accomplice of Mothra, it’s clear that Legendary Pictures’ Monster-Verse is continuing to ramp up the stakes of this brand new universe.

Next year, the lizard king will see Godzilla face off against the ruler of Skull Island, Kong. More likely than not, there will be plenty of merchandise to pick up in conjunction with this film’s release and the devastating battle held within it.

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.