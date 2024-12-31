Godzilla Teases Kaiju No. 8 Crossover

The King of the Monsters is no stranger to the world of anime. On top of receiving a handful of anime films in the Godzilla: Planet of The Monsters series, the lizard king also had an anime series of its own in Godzilla: Singular Point. Despite Godzilla not having an anime presence in 2024, this doesn’t mean that kaiju didn’t have a major opportunity to shine. Kaiju No. 8 from Production I.G. finally arrived on the small screen after tearing up the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump and gaining a massive following. In one last surprise of the year, it appears as though the two kaiju franchises are about to meet head-on.

For those who didn’t have the chance to dive right into Kaiju No. 8’s anime earlier this year, the story is unlike anything else on the anime market today. Rather than following a giant monster that is threatening the world, the Production I.G. anime series is one that follows a human who is able to become a kaiju himself. Protagonist Kafka Hibino wants nothing more than to fight against the giant beasts threatening the world, but settles for doing clean-up on kaiju battles. After encountering a mysterious insect, Kafka now has the ability to become a kaiju himself and his life will never be the same.

Godzilla x Kaiju No. 8: The Perfect Kaiju Crossover

The details of this crossover are still few and far between but its clear that something is brewing in these two unique kaiju franchises. Taking to social media, the official Godzilla Account shared a brief video from Kaiju No. 8, hinting that the heroes of the anime are preparing to test out their skills against the king of the monsters. Whatever this crossover ultimately turns out to be, it is sure to grab the attention of kaiju fans around the world.

Kaiju Crossovers Incoming

Luckily for giant monster fans, Kaiju No. 8 has already confirmed that it will return with a second season of its anime. As the manga has continued to release new chapters thanks to creator Naoyo Matsumoto, there are plenty of battles yet to be animated, so several seasons could be made by Production I.G. in the future. Since big manga heavy hitters like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen have released their final chapters, now is a prime time for Kafka’s manga series to take the charge in the pages of Shonen Jump.

2025 will also be a big year for Godzilla crossovers outside of this potential Kaiju No. 8 meeting. Revealed earlier this year, a new comic book series will see the King of the Monsters taking on some of the biggest superheroes of the Marvel Universe. Fighting against the likes of the Fantastic Four and the Avengers, the king of the monsters has a full dance card next year and it looks like more characters are going to test their skills out against the most popular giant monster on Earth.

Want to stay updated on the world of kaiju crossovers? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Godzilla and Kaiju No. 8 and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.