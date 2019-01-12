‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Director Reveals the Monsters He’d Add in Sequel

Godzilla: King of the Monsters got the attention of new and old fans of the famous Kaiju franchise because not only does it include many allies and enemies to the titular monster, but the inclusions are not ones fans would expect.

Director Michael Dougherty seems to have done the impossible so far by bringing back titans like King Ghidorah, but Dougherty reveals that he’d like to bring even more obscure monsters in a potential sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wanted to do it, but if I had the opportunity to do it again, I would have Biollante. Oh, and Gigan!” – Micheal Dougherty states in CinemaToday JP interview regarding #godzillakingofmonsters after saying how GvB made feel stronger in respecting nature. ^_^ #Godzilla pic.twitter.com/qCNdOBWnrr — GORMARU (@OMEGAGORMARU) January 7, 2019

In an interview with CinemaToday JP (via @OMEGAGORMARU on Twitter), Dougherty revealed that if he got the chance to work on a sequel to King of the Monsters, he would like to bring in Biollante and Gigan. Although Dougherty seems to have already jam-packed the sequel with some famous monsters (and recent trailers hint at even less well-known additions), these inclusions would be a dream to fans of Toho’s original films.

Mentioning that 1989’s Godzilla vs. Biollante gave him a stronger sense of respecting nature, Biollante would be an excellent inclusion in a sequel. In Toho’s original films, Biollante is a monster born from a fusion of a young girl, a rose, and Godzilla‘s DNA, and eventually evolves into a massive being. The main crux of the foe emphasizes the futility of messing with nature, which is a major theme in Legendary‘s Monsterverse.

Gigan is less of an emotional inclusion, but is famous for being the first monster to make Godzilla bleed from the ferocity of his blades and android-esque attacks. Toho fans, and fans of the Western Godzilla would undoubtedly enjoy such a fun, brutal addition to the Monsterverse.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

