Godzilla: King of the Monsters Art Book Reveals Gigan, Classic Kaiju Designs

Godzilla has introduced all sorts of kaiju into the MonsterVerse, and it seems that number has only expanded this year. The massive titan ushered in names like Mothra and Ghidorah to the franchise a week ago, but it seems others were pitched as possible additions.

So if you were really hoping to see Gigan pop into Gozilla: King of the Monsters, brace yourself. An art book has revealed that option was discussed, but it didn’t pan out as hoped.

Recently, a high-end art book went live for Gozilla: King of the Monsters, and it was there fans were treated to some concept art of the sequel. Two murals were housed in the book, and one of them very clearly shows an outline of a familiar face, Gigan.

The image, which can be seen above, shows off a creature towering above a city. A set of spikes can be seen protruding from its back while three horns spring from its head. This design seems to give Gigan a more pronounced muzzle than usual, but it is hard to mistake his iconic horn patterning.

The second photo seems to contain two famous kaiju from Toho lore, and fans will recognize them easily. A spider-like titan can be seen at the top of the image, and they look eerily like Kumonga. Below the spider, fans can see another kaiju which resembles a turtle, and fans were quick to point it out as Gamera. After all, the massive kaiju is a favorite with fans, and audiences once questioned if Gamera would appear in Godzilla: King of the Monsters as the mountain titan seen in trailers. However, it turns out those kaijus were all-new additions to the franchise, and they were perhaps added in at the expense of these other classic characters.

If you want to get your hands on this art for yourself, then you can pick up a copy of the Gozilla: King of the Monsters art book via Amazon here.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

