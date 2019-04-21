‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ HBO NOW Clip is Full of Intense Monster Action

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is undoubtedly going to be one of the biggest releases of the year, and fans have been anxious to see just how the Monsterverse will expand as the new film introduces other famous TOHO Kaiju like King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan. The previously released trailers have been relatively light on the monster action fans are most looking forward to, but the latest clip exclusively released on HBO NOW finally delivers on this front.

If you have not been able to see the new clip for yourself — as a paid HBO NOW subscription is required — here’s a handy breakdown of the footage in the new clip. Read on to find out what kind of chaos King Ghidorah is already wreaking.

The world’s governments are panicking as the attacks from the large Titans are beginning to increase and grow more erratic. Humanity is running out of time, and the clip reveals Vera Farmiga’s character underground with other scientists as they begin to dig out a giant block of ice with King Ghidorah inside. She tells them to run as she presses a button that shatters the ice, and frees Ghidorah.

Though Farmiga and the Monarch scientists escape, much of the military are swallowed under the arctic as a giant crater opens in the ground. Kyle Chandler stands right in front of it as Farmiga activates a device that sends out a strange frequency. Ghidorah begins to rise out of the crater as its third heads slowly reveal themselves. O’Shea Jackson says “You’ve got to be kidding” as Ghidorah makes its way out fully.

After the military fires their weapons, Ghidorah builds up a lightning breath attack and fires it at them, wiping them out completely. Ghidorah’s rampage continues until all goes silent as a monitor picks up a large moving entity nearby. It’s revealed to be Godzilla, which slowly emerges from the ice and stands in front of Ghidorah as the two prepare to fight.

The clip continues to show previously revealed footage of Mothra spreading its wings, Rodan rising of out a volcano, but injects some new footage in of O’ Shea Jackson firing a rifle out of a helicopter at Rodan’s face, and shortly thereafter a fighter pilot is seen ejecting from his jet only to be eaten by Rodan.

As the clip comes to a close, Chandler suspects that, “They’re moving like a pack. We stop him, we stop them all.” There’s a quick glimpse at the film’s intense monster action as Rodan fights Mothra, Godzilla and Ghidorah launch their atomic breaths at one another, Ghidorah unleashes a dazzling electric attack as it fights Godzilla in a ruined city, and there’s a quick glimpse at a fiery new Godzilla form right at the end.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

