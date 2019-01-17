‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Shares Epic Japanese Poster

Godzilla is ready to stomp its way into theaters, and it will do so worldwide in a few months. The monster is slated to show up for its long-awaited sequel this summer, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters has unveiled its Japanese poster.

Welcome home, Godzilla. You’ve definitely been missed.

Recently, Warner Bros. put out its latest poster for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Japanese fans were quick to show love to the piece. As you can see below, the poster shows the kaiju in all his atomic glory, and the art makes it clear he’s a true unit.

With Godzilla standing in the distance, fans can see the ornate patterning on his dorsal fins. It seems the creature is powering up his atomic energy as he lets out a cry, and a much smaller figure can be seen in the foreground. Millie Bobby Brown’s character Madison is shown standing on the beach Godzilla surfaces upon, and she looks plenty tiny.

The Japanese poster also contains a piece of text which has been translated by fans. The tag simply says “The King Awakens”, signaling the arrival of the world’s most famous kaiju.

So far, fans have gotten a good look at the Godzilla sequel, but the film still has time to drop even more epic posters such as this one. The movie is slated to hit theaters in May 2019, placing its premiere near other big films such as Detective Pikachu. In fact, the summer box office will kick off with these two high-profile franchises hailing from Japan, and fans are crossing their fingers the adaptations will be earn as much praise as they do money.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.